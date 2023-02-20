Vantage Consulting Group Inc Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

