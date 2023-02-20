Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $208.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $170.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average is $176.82. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

