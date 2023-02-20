Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $62.32 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00080071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001134 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,956,501 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.