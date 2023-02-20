Venator Materials (VNTR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $0.60 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.20 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.89.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

