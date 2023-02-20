Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.07 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $57.07 million and $2.32 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,474.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00401149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00685711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00564860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00174302 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,160,138 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

