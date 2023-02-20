Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,615 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
NYSE VET opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
