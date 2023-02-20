Vertcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,455.29 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.09 million and approximately $35,455.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.00401978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.70 or 0.00674823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00560998 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00173586 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,150,410 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

