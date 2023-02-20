Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises approximately 4.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Viasat worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 522.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,764. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $194,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

