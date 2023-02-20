Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,695,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,184,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after purchasing an additional 522,908 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after buying an additional 480,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

