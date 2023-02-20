Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.43.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.14. The company had a trading volume of 436,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,015. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $168.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $2,222,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

