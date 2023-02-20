Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Raised to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,105,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,294. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

