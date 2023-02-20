Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.57-$0.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VNT. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

