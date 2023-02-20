VR Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917,985 shares during the period. Tricida comprises 13.9% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. VR Adviser LLC owned about 16.26% of Tricida worth $94,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Tricida by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,629,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $798,429.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tricida news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 131,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $27,694.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 3,629,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $798,429.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

TCDA traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. 31,125,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,618,414. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.22. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

