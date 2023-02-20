VR Adviser LLC Invests $22.56 Million in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,561,000. Pliant Therapeutics comprises about 3.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. VR Adviser LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Pliant Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,897. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
