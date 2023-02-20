VR Adviser LLC Sells 790,116 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

VR Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790,116 shares during the quarter. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.16% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 267,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,664. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.21. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.89.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

