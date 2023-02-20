Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $1.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.13 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.80.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

