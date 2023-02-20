Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.01 on Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $108.97 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00016470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00018966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00216813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,338.72 or 0.99990927 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

