W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 464.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,337 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

