Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

WMMVY opened at $38.65 on Friday. Wal-Mart de México has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

