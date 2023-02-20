Walken (WLKN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.88 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market cap of $13.88 million and $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

