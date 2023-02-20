WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WKME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.
WalkMe Stock Performance
Shares of WKME traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.