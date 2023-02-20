WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WKME. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WalkMe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of WKME traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

