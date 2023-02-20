Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

