Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.80 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Wanchain has a market cap of $52.80 million and $34.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,172,852 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

