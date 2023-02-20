Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $354.00.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.73. 600,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,524. Waters has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.38 and a 200-day moving average of $318.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $44,489,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

