Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.66.

NYSE:W traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

