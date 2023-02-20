Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on W. Wedbush upgraded Wayfair from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.66.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,115.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 793.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

