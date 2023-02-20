Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.66.

Shares of W stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

