Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.66.

W stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 3,973,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

