Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s current price.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.

Shares of W traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 3,973,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,151. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $73,365.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $86,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,873.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

