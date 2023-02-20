Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) recently:
- 2/16/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/10/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – V.F. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/7/2023 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 2/6/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – V.F. had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.
- 1/19/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
VFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.99. 5,475,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,297. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $60.09.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
