Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) recently:

2/16/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – V.F. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2023 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

2/6/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – V.F. had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at OTR Global.

1/19/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.99. 5,475,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,297. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at V.F.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

