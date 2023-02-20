Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $860.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $860.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $803.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $12.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.74. 492,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $734.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
