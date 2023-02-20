Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $59.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE DVN traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,115. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

