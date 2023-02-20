Wells Fargo & Company Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $53.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of POR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 824,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,106. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.