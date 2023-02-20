Wells Fargo & Company Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $53.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.
POR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.
Portland General Electric Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of POR stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.62. 824,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,106. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.
Portland General Electric Company Profile
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
