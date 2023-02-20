Wells Fargo & Company Raises WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $13.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.
WalkMe Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
