Wells Fargo & Company Raises WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $13.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WKME. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. WalkMe has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 14.6% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 3,177,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 253,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,087 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 856,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 614,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WalkMe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

