Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price objective on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HOWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.