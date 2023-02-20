Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price objective on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HOWL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,853,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $4,095,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,701,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,599,333.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

