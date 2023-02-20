Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WABC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,239. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

