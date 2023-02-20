Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

