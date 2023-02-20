WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,373 shares of company stock worth $4,885,791 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.67. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

