Wills Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $20,067,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. 5,304,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.73. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

