Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,048. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

