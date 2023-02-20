Wills Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,795,000 after purchasing an additional 660,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

