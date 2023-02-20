Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,612. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

See Also

