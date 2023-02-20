Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worldline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective on the stock.

Worldline Stock Performance

Worldline stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. Worldline has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

