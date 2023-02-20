Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $314.60 or 0.01295662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $113.21 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,769,232 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

