Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0982 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $170.49 million and approximately $82,305.91 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,999,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,159,772 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,924,137 with 1,736,084,771 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09886941 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,770.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

