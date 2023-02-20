Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,635.12

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $58.02 million and approximately $25,635.12 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00423810 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.38 or 0.28073965 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02544704 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $42,933.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

