Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

XELB opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 435,902 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

