XRP Price Up 9.8% This Week (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $20.46 billion and $1.32 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002034 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00423266 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.07 or 0.28037935 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000155 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.