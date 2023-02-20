yOUcash (YOUC) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.68 billion and $792,637.92 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yOUcash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00422933 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.98 or 0.28015872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.