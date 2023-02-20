Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.50 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18, a PEG ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.50.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock worth $2,682,783 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

